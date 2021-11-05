Shruti Haasan is Female Lead in Balayya’s Next, to be Directed by Gopichand Malineni

Nandamuri Balakrishna recently finished shooting for his next “Akhanda", directed by Boyapati Srinu. The trailer is already out and the movie stars Balayya and Pragya Jaiswal in lead roles. Immediately after concluding the shoot for Akhanda, Balayya started shooting for another film with director Gopichand Malineni.

There’s been a lot of speculation about the movie, its theme and the female lead. However, the makers have announced that Shruti Haasan is being paired opposite Balayya in their next. This announcement came from makers on the occasion of Diwali. Gopichand has previously delivered a superhit, “Krack", with Shruti. Rumours are rife that there will be a second heroine in the movie alongside Shruti.

Balayya will be seen in a dual role, and he will be playing the role of Swamiji. This news has now gone viral on social media, and the movie seems to be set in the backdrop of the Rayalaseema and Karnataka border.

Advertisement

The film starring Balayya and Shruti will be produced by Mythri Movie Makers. Gopichand has previously delivered blockbuster movies such as Don, Balupu and Pandaga Chesko.

In ‘Akhanda’, on the other hand, Balayya will be seen in the role of an Aghori sadhu, if reports are to be believed. Reports further state that the team was looking to release the movie on Christmas, but there is no official confirmation yet. The film was previously scheduled to release on May 28, NTR Jayanti. But the second wave of Covid-19 forced makers to postpone the movie.

This film is going to be one of the biggest high-budget movies of Balayya’s career. Leading producer Dil Raju has reportedly bought the screening rights in Nizam for Rs 19 crore.

Rumours are rife that Hotstar and Star have acquired the digital and satellite rights for the movie. S.Thaman is creating the background score for the movie, and it is being produced by Miryala Ravinder Reddy under the banner of Dwarka Entertainments.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.