Shruti Haasan Is Working With These Tollywood Stars, Details Here

The shining star of Tollywood, Shruti Haasan has a few projects in the pipeline with big stars of Telugu cinema. The diva will be sharing the screen with Nandamuri Balakrishna in tentatively named NBK 107. The film is directed by Gopichandh Malineni. The film will also feature Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Duniya Vijay in important roles. The project is jointly bankrolled by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar.

Shruti’s fans are eager to see the collaboration between Nandamuri Balakrishnan and Shruti Haasan. It is not the first time the actress is appearing with any senior actor in the Telugu film industry. Shruti Haasan has worked with Ravi Teja, Pawan Kalyan and Chiranjeevi in the past. In Krack, which was released in 2021, she played the female lead opposite Ravi Teja. In Pawan Kalyan’s Vakeel Shaab, she played a cameo role.

She is also playing the female lead in Prabhas starrer Salar. The shooting of the movie Salaar was recently halted due to the knee surgery of Prabhas. The much anticipated film is helmed by KGF: Chapter 2 fame director Prashanth Neel and produced by Hombale films.

Shruti has also been roped in for Waltair Veerayya which will also feature Chiranjeevi and Ravi Teja in the lead roles. The movie is directed by KS Ravindra and bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers. The film’s shooting is in progress and the movie is expected to be released early next year.

