Shruti Haasan: 'Never Used My Parents' Name or Connections to Get a Job Through'

Shruti Haasan who has created quite the niche for herself, not just in Bollywood but in regional cinema as well, recently disclosed that she has never used her actor parents’ name to ever get a job or pay her bills. Daughter of superstar Kamal Haasan and Sarika Thakur, Shruti was in an exclusive conversation with Times Digital. Speaking her mind on the nepotism debate in the film industry she said, “I have never denied and I don’t think you should when you have a surname. I know it opened a door for me. But I also know, with my hand on my heart and God as my witness, that I have never used my parents’ name or connections to get a job through, get something done or even pay my bills after I started working."

She further added, “I have worked through this business like any other person and I am proud of that but I never take away from the fact that my surname opened doors."

The actress took the example of designer handbags to make a point, “I have always said that it is like a really nice handbag from Fendi, or Gucci or Louis Vuitton which is really expensive, but you can’t put it down anywhere and you have to fill it up with your own stuff. That is really just my approach."

“When I came there was a buzz around the surname, but the truth of the matter is staying was really hard and challenging for me. I was pretty much written off after my first film. But to come back and keep staying because I love doing what I do, was a wonderful learning experience for me on a human level. We all last only as long as the opportunities we have," she said.

On the work front, Shruti will be seen along with Prabhas in Prashanth Neel’s next action flick Salaar. The film which will release in 2023 was initially delayed due to the covid-19 pandemic.

