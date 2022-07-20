Shruti Haasan On Dating Santanu Hazarika: 'I'm Very Thankful That He Is In My Life'

Actress Shruti Haasan has been dating Santanu Hazarika for a few years now. The actress calls Santanu her “best friend" and says that she is “thankful" that he is in her life.

In a new interview, Shruti opened up about datin Santanu. “Santanu is my best friend. He is an amazing, talented person, and a very unique human being. People think that a lot of the times we call paparazzi, and yes there are times we do when we are looking extra cute or something (laughs). But a lot of the time we don’t, and it was just getting silly to like be photographed. I also like to share on social media my life, I think it’s been a great avenue for people to connect with me as a person, and this is a big part of my life," Shruti told Pinkvilla.

She further added, “But I honestly think it would be much more annoying for him than for me. I am very thankful for the fact that he is in my life, and I am extremely proud of him. So it is what it is now."

Earlier, during a chat show The Love Laugh Live Show with Mandira Bedi, Shruti spoke about why she didn’t want to hide her relationship with Santanu anymore. “I hid a lot in the past. I have been very particular. I have been like, ‘Oh my God, I am totally single’ for the longest time. Because people were like ‘you have to appear that way, you have to appear desirable, available’. And one day I was like, ‘For whom? For what?’ I also felt like it was disrespectful to my partner- to hide it. It may or may not work out, we don’t know but I think its important to respect your environment and the people in it," Shruti had said.

