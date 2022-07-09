Shruti Haasan on Working With Prabhas in Salaar: 'He's a Gem of a Person'

Salaar, directed by Prashanth Neel, is all set to release in 2023 and Shruti was all praise about the working environment of the film. The actress said she was honoured to be part of such a positive and lovely team, she further aActress Shruti Haasan has opened up about her upcoming film Salaar with Prabhas.dded that she has been offered a very good role.

In addition, Shruti explained that the film is high on action, but it also has an emotional human story running in the background that ties the story together. Shruti said that Salaar would be a huge hit. However, she refused to divulge more details.

“The film is going really well. We had a few delays due to the pandemic and some major releases that happened, but now we are going at a good pace and I am really excited for people to see it. Also, I am excited to be a part of the project because of the team, the energy, and how positive the entire experience is. So I am as excited as the audience is," she was quoted as saying by ETimes.

Shruti Haasan will be sharing screen space with pan-India actor Prabhas for the first time in Salaar. “Working with Prabhas is really nice. He is a gem of a person and a lovely human being. He is very warm and very kind to everyone," the actress shared.

In addition to ‘Salaar’, Prabhas will also appear in Om Raut’s ‘Adipurush’ alongside Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh, and Saif Ali Khan. Aside from this, the actor has also been cast in Nag Ashwin’s untitled project opposite Deepika Padukone. There is also a prominent role for Amitabh Bachchan in the film.

As for Shruti Haasan, she will be seen alongside Superstar Chiranjeevi in K. S. Ravindra directed movie Mega 154. Mega 154 is a movie directed by Bobby that features action and entertainment. The film stars Mega Star Chiranjeevi in the lead role. Devi Sri Prasad composed the music for the film, which is produced by Mythri Movie Makers.

Just a week back, Shruti Haasan took to social media and spoke about her battle with Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) and Endometriosis. In a long note, Haasan encouraged women dealing with the same ordeal to lead a healthy lifestyle by following an apt fitness routine and a balanced diet.

Following this, The GodFather actor started receiving concerning calls from her loved ones asking if she was admitted to a medical facility. To clarify the same, Shruti shared a video of herself to debunk all the rumours about her health. Haasan said that she’s completely fine and asserted that her previous post on PCOS and Endometriosis was just meant to send a positive message to women.

