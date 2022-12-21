Shruti Haasan Poses for a Cosy Romantic Selfie With Beau Santanu Hazarika, Says 'All I Want'

Ever since the release of the song Nuvvu Sridevi Nenu Chiranjeevi from the upcoming movie Waltair Veerayya, Shruti Haasan has been making quite a buzz on social media. The actress on multiple occasions provides insight into her personal life, especially her relationship, by sharing photos and videos. Recently, the actress dropped a romantic snap on her social media. The adorable photo will make you go ‘aww’.

Shruti Haasan has been dating her boyfriend Santanu Hazarika for some time. The actress often offers her fandom sneak peeks into her life. Today, Shruti uploaded a cosy and romantic photo with her beau on Instagram Stories. The photo is a close-up shot of Shruti smiling as her boyfriend hugs her. The caption of the photo read, “All I want”.

Check out the story here-

Shruti Haasan’s boyfriend Santanu Hazarika is a famous doodle and multidisciplinary visual artist. He has collaborated with many famous celebrities like Raftaar, Divine, and Ritviz among many others. She has on multiple occasions referred to her beau as her best friend. In this post, Shruti shared a short reel before she left for a long shoot that will require her to stay away from him. The caption captures her love for the man as it read, “Do I make you yawn? I’m off for a long long shoot and this is what I’ll miss, my best friend. The one I’ve always been in search of to be weird with for no reason at all and with purpose. Thankful for our life and free calls. Who remembers long-distance calls? Yuck!”

Check out the cute post here-

On the work front, Shruti Haasan is gearing up for the highly-anticipated move with megastar Chiranjeevi in Waltair Veerayya. The movie is directed by K.S. Ravindra and will also feature Catherine Tresa, Ravi Teja, Nivetha Pethuraj, and Bobby Simha among others. The masala entertainer will hit the theatres on January 13, 2023. Apart from this, the actress also has Salaar. The movie is helmed by Prashanth Neel and stars Prabhas and Shruti Haasan in key roles. The movie is slated for a September release in 2023.

