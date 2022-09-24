Shruti Haasan Praises Salaar Director Prashanth Neel, Calls KFG Maker 'Fabulous'

According to actor and musician Shruti Haasan, she is enjoying the best phase of her career at the moment. She is busy shooting for her three back to back big-ticket films – Salaar with actor Prabhas, Waltair Veerayya with megastar Chiranjeevi and NBK 107 with actor-politician Nandamuri Balakrishna.

Salaar, an action thriller, marks Shruti’s first collaboration with filmmaker Prashanth Neel, who is known for the KGF series starring Yash. Sharing her experience of working with Prashanth, she says, “He is fabulous with his actors. It’s nice to work with a director who is so clear headed about their vision. It has been Prashanth’s strength in all of his films. He really creates this world and it is our job as actors to melt into his world."

She also remarks that despite being mounted on a massive scale, Salaar has a lot of heart and soul and that’s something she hopes that the audience will connect to. “With Prashanth, even within the action and drama, there’s a core human story he runs so well. Salaar is also so huge, but it’s also so human," adds Shruti.

The 36-year-old plays a character named Aadya in the film. But details surrounding her part are still kept under wraps. In an interview, earlier, she had said, “It is still too nascent to talk about it but my character won’t be performing stunts even though the film will be heavy on action." However, if speculations are to be believed, she plays an investigative journalist in the film.

Talking about sharing screen space with Prabhas in the Salaar, the only Telugu contemporary she has not worked with yet, Haasan had told Times Of India, “Working with Prabhas is really nice. He is a gem of a person and a lovely human being. He is very warm and very kind to everyone."

Apart from Shruti and Prabhas, Salaar also features actors Prithviraj Sukumaran and Prajapathi Babu in pivotal roles. The film is slated to release on September 28, 2023.

On a related note, Shruti recently released a single titled She Is A Hero, which throws light on the struggles and triumphs of women and the song has been receiving a lot of love from her peers and the audiences. “The one thing that truly resonates with me is the power, strength and conviction of women, be it the women I’ve seen or even those I haven’t met. This song was born from that perspective," she had exclusively told News18.

