Shruti Haasan Shoots The Eye in Greece, Co-star Mark Rowley Calls Her 'Absolutely Hilarious'

Actor Shruti Haasan is currently stationed in Greece for the shoot of her upcoming international project titled The Eye. It also stars Scottish actor Mark Rowley, British actor Anna Savva, Australia-born Linda Marlowe and Greek actor Christos Stergioglou in key roles. It has been a month since the crew has been filming in the picturesque country and the team even celebrated the festival of Diwali during their schedule.

In between work, Shruti has been enjoying the stunning locales of Greece across Athens and Corfu and has been posting several pictures of the same for her fans and followers on social media. While Shruti continues to shoot for the film, Mark recently wrapped up his shoot.

Taking to Instagram, he shared a picture with Shruti and sharing his experience of working with her, wrote, “Shruti Haasan is absolutely hilarious and so bloody talented." The actor, who was last seen in the web show Best Seller, wrote back, “Marky mark!!!! Had the best time ever working with you Thankyou for your magic."

The Eye marks Shruti’s second project abroad after the American action drama web series, Treadstone. The psychological thriller follows the story of a widow, who returns to a Greek island to spread her deceased husband’s ashes. It is directed by Daphne Schmon, written by Emily Carlton, backed by Fingerprint Content and co-produced by Agronauts productions, Greece’s leading production house.

The film, interestingly, has a sustainability consultancy Greenshoot on-board. The company mobilises the creative industries to act on environmental sustainability and climate change.

Talking about being a part of The Eye, Shruti had earlier said, “It has always been my dream to share stories through music, words and the visual medium of cinema. The concept of widening that net and being able to do that globally is beyond exciting. It’s so wonderful to be a part of such a wonderful team, that too led by incredibly talented women. This is something that is extra special! It’s a beautiful story and I’m so honoured to share it with people."

On a related note, Shruti recently lent her voice to the international audio drama Sandman: Act III. Apart from The Eye, she will also be seen in Salaar opposite Prabhas, Waltair Veerayya opposite megastar Chiranjeevi and NBK 107 with Nandamuri Balakrishna.

