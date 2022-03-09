Shruti Haasan To Star Opposite Megastar Chiranjeevi For The First Time In Mega 154

Shruti Haasan has joined the cast of Mega 154 that also stars megastar Chiranjeevi in the lead. Chiranjeevi took to social media and shared the update with fans. He also dropped a picture with Shruti Haasan and wrote, “On this Women’s Day, delighted to Welcome you on board @shrutihaasan You bring Woman Power to #Mega154 @MythriOfficial @dirbobby #GKMohan @ThisIsDSP."

This will be for the first time that Shruti Haasan will star opposite Chiranjeevi. The film is being directed by Bobby while Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar are the producers of the movie. Apart from this, Mega 154 has music by Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad who provided several chartbuster albums to Chiranjeevi.

Meanwhile, talking about Shruti Haasan, the actress recently recovered from coronavirus. The actress was tested positive on February 27 when she took to her social media handles and wrote, “Hi everyone, A quick not so fun update. Despite all safety measures, I have tested positive for Covid. I’m on the mend and can’t wait to be back very soon. Thank you and see you soon lovelies."

On the work front, Shruti Haasan recently marked her OTT debut with Bestseller which also starred Arjan Bajwa, Gauahar Khan, and Mithun Chakraborty among others. Talking about Shruti to News18.com, the show’s producer Siddharth Malhotra had said, “I have always been fond of her as an actor. We approached her and the script did the job. And what I actually loved, this is one thing we have never brought up in any other interview, is that the first thing she asked me was not who her co-stars are but who the technicians are. It’s such a delight when an actor asks who is the DoP or who is doing the camera, who is doing the music. She never once asked me anything about her co-stars and you will never hear this from any actor. They never ask who are the technicians!"

