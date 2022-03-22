Shruti Haasan's Boyfriend Santanu Hazarika Says Couple Is Already 'Married Creatively'

Bollywood actress Shruti Haasan and her beau Santanu Hazarika often show us what a perfect relationship looks like. With each passing day, the duo is setting stronger couple goals and fans can’t help but adore them, their style and of course, their social media PDA. Now, in a candid conversation with Hindustan Times, Santanu opened up about his relationship with the Gabbar Is Back actress, and revealed that the two are creative people and ‘are already married creatively.’

Santanu said Shruti has inspired him in many ways and both of them are a very inspirational couple. “It’s like incubation of ideas," he said. He added that he feels amazing to have “a partner who is equally creative and provocative in her domain." In addition, he said that he feels very inspired as an artist to share such a bond with the actress.

For those who don’t know, the duo started dating in 2020, despite knowing each other since 2018. Talking about the pandemic, the artist admitted that the lockdowns made both of them more patient and developed more understanding and resilience among them, which can only develop if a person is sharing the same space with her partner.

When asked about their wedding plans and if the two are taking their relationship to the next level, Santanu told the publication: “We are already married creatively… That shows how strong our bond is… We are creative people who like to do creative things together, that is very important for us. When it comes to (marriage), I don’t know about that. Let’s see how things go."

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress recently collaborated with Telugu megastar Chiranjeevi for a new film. She will also share screen space with Prabhas in Prashanth Neel’s much-anticipated actioner Salaar, which is scheduled to release on April 14.

