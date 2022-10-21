Shruti Haasan’s Travel Diaries Will Make You Plan Your Next Trip To Greece

Actress Shruti Haasan has charmed her way into the hearts of fans, with films like Ramaiya Vastavaiya, Yevadu, and Gabbar Is Back to list a few. Besides enticing fans with her million-dollar smile, Shruti has time and again hooked her admirers with her signature style quotient and pro-level dance moves. The actress is also an enthusiastic travel buff, as is evident from the snippets she shares on Instagram from her exotic vacation diaries.

Recently, Shruti, the daughter of legendary actor Kamal Haasan, seems to have unlocked her travel mode once again. The actress has embarked on a trip to the beautiful destination of Greece for some work commitments. Taking time out from her busy schedule, Shruti seems to be making the most of her time, exploring the Greek country.

Sharing a series of pictures on her Instagram space, the diva wrote, “Getting to know a place is a beautiful thing." Check out her clicks below.

Giving off boss lady vibes, Shruti can be seen dressed in a dapper all-black outfit, wearing a high-neck, ribbed tee, and clubbing it with a pair of black shorts. Sitting atop a stoned wall platform, against the backdrop of mountains and clear blue skies, the actress struck an uber-cool pose for the snap. She rounded off her gangster look with sleek black boots, a silver chain, and a tight bun.

Shruti was captured with her friends in the following pictures as the ladies smiled ear-to-ear, giving various poses and gestures in front of the famous citadel, the Acropolis of Athens. The Singham 3 actress also gave a sneak peek at the ancient ruins of the Acropolis, in the rest of the photos. The Greece flag, waving in the wind was also visible in one of them.

Shruti’s travel diaries have struck a chord with her admirers who dashed to the comments to share their reactions to the serene clicks. “Is black your favourite colour?" questioned one user. ‘Have a great time there gorgeous," wrote a second. The rest went all hearts in the comments.

Meanwhile, talking about Shruti, the actress has three films lined up in her kitty. She will next be seen in director Prashanth Neel’s Salaar alongside superstar Prabhas. The South Indian beauty is also a part of Chiru 154, opposite veteran Chiranjeevi. Besides Salaar and Chiru 154, Shruti will also act in Gopichand Malineni’s next, tentatively titled NBK107 where she is cast opposite Nandamuri Balakrishna.

