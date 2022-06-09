Shruti Marathe's 'Confidently Overconfident' Reel Makes Fans Roll On The Floor Laughing

Marathi actor Shruti Marathe regularly takes time to treat her fans with her photos and videos. She recently shared a funny video with her husband. The reel shows how extreme confidence can have certain downsides.

Sharing the funny video she wrote, “I am confidently overconfident." She keeps trying to sing the song, but because of her overconfidence, she can’t match the timing of the song. Her husband Gaurav tries to stop his laughter with his hand but is unable to hide his expression. Her fans filled the comments with laughing emojis, admiring her innocence and funny nature.

Speaking of the couple, they met on the sets of the movie Tujhi Majhi Love Story. That’s when they became friends and decided to get married after being in a relationship for three years. Gaurav has been able to entertain his fans and audiences with several movies and serials. His fans love him for his excellent and influential acting. He has been awarded on several occasions for his performances.

Gaurav has taken acting lessons from Whistling Woods, where he learned acting from veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah. He later started his acting career through plays and soon made his debut on TV through the serial Tujvin Sakhya Re. Through his amazing acting, he was able to become a household name.

Shruti made her Marathi cinema debut in 2008 with Sanai Choughade. Fans recognised her minor appearance in the picture as well. Shruti thereafter began to appear in several Marathi films. She discovered her actual identity while watching the popular small-screen serial Radha Hi Bawari. The actor has also appeared in films in Tamil, Hindi, and Kannada.

She made her Tamil film debut in 2009 with Indira Visa and has also appeared in Manoj Bajpayee’s Hindi film Budhiya Singh. She also had an important role in Imran Hashmi’s web series Bard of Blood released in 2019.

