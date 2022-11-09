Shubhangi Atre To Be Seen As Bouncer In Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain? What We Know

Actress Shubhangi Atre replaced Shilpa Shinde in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai back in 2016 and continues to play the lead role of Angoori Bhabhi in the long-running show. Angoori’s character has always had a traditional look. However, the upcoming sequence of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai is all set to turn the touchstone on its head as Shubhangi is pumped up to rock a never-seen-before avatar of a bouncer in the comedy show.

In the new track on Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai, Angoori will be seen hunting down a thief and thrashing him for robbing Narang, a club owner. Upon being impressed by her bravery, Narang hires her as a bouncer at his club. In a recent interaction with IANS, Shubhangi Atre shed some light on the interesting track and revealed, “It is a very entertaining track where Angoori will be seen in a completely new avatar. Angoori decides to be self-reliant and work and earn money. In a market, while talking to Vibhuti (Asif Shaikh), a thief steals money from Narang, the club owner and tries to run."

Shubhangi also spoke about steering away from her usual saree look to essay the role of a bouncer in the popular TV show. She expressed, “I loved this particular track and Angoori’s new avatar. I always enjoy doing something new and exciting. And thanks to the show, I always get to do different things and experiment with the look."

Talking about her experience of playing a fierce female bouncer, the Kasautii Zindagii Kay star shared, “I am grateful to ‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai’ and the producers for this fun track that is bound to amuse the audience. Essaying bold lady bouncer has been a unique experience for me. It was exciting and thrilling because it was a brief departure from my usual look."

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai airs from Mondays to Fridays at 10:30 PM on &TV.

