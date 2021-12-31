Shubhangi Atre to Shrenu Parikh, TV Stars Share Their Best Moments From 2021 and Goals for 2022

The new year is when we glance back and focus on the entire year, what new things we have experienced, what we have accomplished, and the new things we have yet to discover. With the year 2022 drawing near, TV stars Siddharth Arora (Mahadev, Baal Shiv), Shrenu Parikh (Genda Agarwal, Ghar Ek Mandir-Kripa Agrasen Maharaja Ki), Yogesh Tripathi (Daroga Happu Singh, Happu Ki Ultan Paltan), and Shubhangi Atre (Angoori Bhabi, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai) share their memorable moments of 2021 and their 2022 resolutions.

Siddharth Arora, who plays the character of Mahadev of &TV’s Baal Shiv, discusses how “2021 was very special" for him because he got to play Lord Shiva and mark the beginning of Baal Shiv. In 2022, he vows to “continue to work harder and emerge stronger," as well as “focus on self-care during his busy schedules and inculcate his “overall wellbeing."

Advertisement

“2021 has been an amazing year for me," says Shrenu Parikh who plays the character of Genda Agarwal of &TV’s Ghar Ek Mandir-Kripa Agrasen Maharaja Ki. “I was very demotivated and felt lost after being affected by COVID, but thanks to the support of my family and fans, I had a great comeback this year. By God’s grace, my family and I were safe and healthy in 2021, and we began practising healthy lifestyle habits. For me, the best moment of 2021 is the change. She has decided to boost her concentration on health and lifestyle in 2022 by incorporating a proper diet plan for herself and her family.

Ambrish Bobby, who is currently Ramesh Prasad Mishra from &TV’s Aur Bhai Kya Chal Raha Hai? shares, “For me, the best thing that has happened this year will be none other than my show Aur Bhai Kya Chal Raha Hai? The show has given me a lot of love, fame, and an incredible family away from family." He expects to be more physically active in 2022, as he plans to incorporate the habit of walking every day, eating a balanced diet, and making time for himself.

Yogesh Tripathi, who plays Daroga Happu Singh in &TV’s Happu Ki Ultan Paltan, says he has always been “fascinated by games," but being featured in one is a different level of achievement, and when he saw his son playing, it was a very memorable experience for him."My resolution for 2022 is to spend more quality time with my family, and I will be welcoming the new year with them," he wishes.

Advertisement

Aasif Sheikh, who plays the iconic character of Vibhuti Narayan Mishra on &TV’s Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai, is ‘honoured’ to be included in the World Book of Records and is overjoyed to be a part of an industry that is so passionate about the craft and recognizes your contribution. He believes that the honour has inspired him to work harder and continue entertaining the public in 2022.

Advertisement

Whereas Angoori Bhabi of Indian television is content with her 2021 resolution of eating healthy and leading a healthy lifestyle and intends to continue doing so in the coming year. Her new resolution for 2022 is to learn to play the guitar and perform an Instagram concert for her followers in December.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.