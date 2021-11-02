Shubhangi Gokhale To Leave Zee Marathi Show Yeu Kashi Tashi Me Nandayla

Zee Marathi television series Yeu Kashi Tashi Me Nandayla is a popular series on the small screen. The lead characters Omkar and Sweetu have become the favorite pair of the audience. The love story between these two is being received well by the audience. Moreover, the other actors in the series have also created a fan base for themselves. Currently, the series is being trolled on social media due to the twist in the story.

Meanwhile, the news is coming that everyone’s darling Shubhangi Gokhale, who plays the role of Shakuntala Khanvilkar in the series, is about to leave the show. The news was shared by @marathitvinfo_official on Instagram.

The caption of the post read, “SHAKU CHANGED!! #RoleChangeAlert #AsuShaktExclusiveAsel #MTIExclusive"

In the post, it was revealed that Kishori Ambiye, who plays the role of mother of Anji in the series Sahakutumb Sahaparivar, streaming on Star Pravah, will now play the role of Shakuntala in the show.

The news has triggered a discussion on social media. Many have expressed that only Shubhangi Gokhale deserves this role. However, there is no official statement has been made from neither Shubhangi Gokhale nor Kishori Ambiye.

In addition, a promo has also been shared by @yeukashitashiminandaylaoffcial, the official Instagram handle of the television series. Wherein, the poster of the series with Shubhangi Gokhale has been shown at the beginning of the promo video. So, the audience is also in a state of confusion.

Many questions are currently being asked as to whether Shubhangi Gokhale’s decision of leaving the show will have any effect on the series. Some users on Instagram even said that Shubhangi’s decision to leave the series is right because the series will be withdrawn soon.

