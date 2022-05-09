Shuddhi Kadam Wins Me Honar Superstar Chhote Ustaad, Takes Home Trophy, Prize Money

The ultimate finale of Star Pravah’s kids singing reality programme, Me Honar Superstar Chhote Ustaad, aired recently on television. The grand finale took place on May 8. Shuddhi Kadam was declared the winner of the competition. For the unversed, there were five contestants — Sarthak Shinde, Siddhant Modi, Radhika Pawar, Shuddhi Kadam, and Rajyog Dhuri — competing for the title.

Shuddhi got emotional as the winner was announced, expressing her joy at winning the show. Apart from her outstanding performance in the grand finale, her entire performance throughout the season also contributed to her victory.

Shuddhi Kadam eventually won the trophy, as well as the prize money of Rs 4 lakh and a badge of honour. Netizens applauded her on social media following her triumph.

She is a classically educated vocalist, who sang songs from diverse musical genres on the Me Honaar Superstar stage. Shuddhi further mentioned that her Gurus, including Sachin Pilgaonkar, Vaishali Samant, Adarsh Shinde, and Avinash-Vishwajeet, had taught her a lot.

Meanwhile, Vaishali Samant, Sachin Pilgaonkar, and Anand Shinde served as the judges of Me Honar Superstar Chhote Ustaad. While Sarthak Shinde and Rajyog Dhuri emerged as the show’s first and second runners-up, respectively, Sayali Thak finished in fourth place. Siddhant Modi and Radhika Pawar were recognised for their exceptional performance.

Me Honaar Superstar aired its first season two years ago. The show’s judges were actor Mrinal Kulkarni, music director and singer Rahul Deshpande, and singer-composer Adarsh Shinde.

The show also included prominent celebrities as guest judges and aired just 21 episodes. However, the show was discontinued in 2020 owing to the COVID-19 lockdown. This season was the third season of the show.

