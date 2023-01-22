Shweta Bachchan Gifts Fans an Adorable Pic With Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan, See Here

Shweta Bachchan loves her family to the core. More often than not, she shares pictures and glimpses of her stellar family on her social media fandom. From daughter Navya Nanda to son Agastya Nanda, everyone has been a part of her lovely posts. Now, in the latest post, Shweta has shared another adorable picture but this time with her father and brother.

On Sunday, Shweta took to her Instagram handle to post a picture in which she can be seen striking a pose with the legendary Amitabh Bachchan and her sibling, actor Abhishek Bachchan. Shweta is wearing a breezy white-patterned outfit paired with striking earrings. Amitabh Bachchan rocked an exquisite shawl over his formal attire. Abhishek Bachchan looked suave in a black coat and trousers. The glamorous trio posed against the backdrop of an exorbitant mirror. Shweta captioned her post with a DNA emoji.

As soon as she dropped the cute picture, many from tinsel town, including Anaita Shroff Adajania, Maheep Kapoor, and Nachiket Barve reacted with the heart emojis. Shweta’s daughter Navya Nanda too responded with a heart emoji. The doting mother commented back, “And why are you awake so late?". Fashion designer Mozez Singh wrote, “Wow (with heart eye emoji)". One of the fans commented, “Arabian Nights! You look amazing!" Someone else said,"So beautiful and elegant all of you!" A fan also said, “So chic!!! Wow!!".

Shweta Bachchan is the eldest child of the Bachchan family followed by Abhishek Bachchan. Unlike her other family members who are actors, Shweta Bachchan Nanda is a columnist, author, and former model. She has been a columnist for Daily News and Analysis and Vogue India, and is the author of the novel Paradise Towers. Even her daughter Navya Naveli Nanda has followed in her mother’s footsteps by staying away from showbiz largely. She heads a healthcare firm named Aara.

