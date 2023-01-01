Shweta Bachchan Plants Kiss on Navya Naveli Nanda's Head in Adorable Pic from New Year's Eve

Shweta Nanda Bachchan along with her daughter Navya Naveli Nanda had a gala time on New Year’s Eve in Thailand along with Zoya Akhtar, Ananya Panday and other celebs from the tinsel town. Following the suit of celebs who had flown to different exotic locations to ring in 2023, the mother and daughter duo seemed to have a great time in each other’s company as evident from Shweta Bachchan’s latest social media post.

On Sunday, Amitabh Bachchan’s daughter and entrepreneur Shweta Bachchan took to her Instagram handle to share an adorable picture with daughter Navya. In the pic, one could see Shweta planting a kiss on Navya’s head with her hands squishing her daughter’s chin. Meanwhile, Navya put on a cheeky smile with her arms wrapped around her mother’s waist. Shweta Bachchan’s outfit for New Year’s eve consisted of a bright red dress embellished with multi-colored patterns, Navya on the other hand rocked an embroidered white dress. The picture was taken with the backdrop of a pool with lighted candles and some trees. Shweta penned her caption, “It’s a New Years miracle (my least tactile child let me squish her, it deserves to be on record for prosperity) Thank you’23 (star emoji)."

Reacting to this cute picture, the entire gang from Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives wished them on the occasion. Seema Sajdeh wrote, “Happy New Year Shweta". Bhavana Pandey commented, “Happy New Year(with red heart emojis)". Maheep Kapoor also left a Happy New Year comment with heart emojis and champagne glass emojis. Navya Nanda reacted with some heart emojis as well. Meanwhile, Sikander Kher said, “Happy New Year to youuu(with a smile, yellow heart and sunflower emojis)". One of the fans stated, “Cuties! Happy 23 to you all(evil eye amulet emoji)".

Unlike her other family members, Shweta Bachchan Nanda is an Indian columnist, author, and former model. She has been a columnist for Daily News and Analysis and Vogue India, and is the author of the bestselling novel Paradise Towers. Navya Naveli Nanda has followed her mother’s footsteps by staying away from the showbiz industry. She heads a healthcare firm named Aara.

