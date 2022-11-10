Shweta Bachchan Reveals She Worked As a teacher for Rs 3000; Says Navya Naveli Manages Daily Expenses

Shweta Bachchan recently made headlines for participating in her daughter Navya Naveli Nanda's popular podcast 'What The Hell Navya' along with her mother and actor Jaya Bachchan. In a recent episode of the podcast, the popular columnist spilled the beans about her early days of marriage, financial struggles, and the importance of financial independence for women. Shweta made a major revelation in which she stated that she worked at a salary of Rs 3000 per month as a kindergarten teacher in a school.

She said, “I was borrowing money (from brother Abhishek Bachchan) not just in college but in school also… for buying food. When you are in boarding school, it (food) is the number one commodity you can’t live without… I was never educated on all this (managing finances)."She further added, “Then when I got married and was in Delhi, I had a job as an assistant teacher in a kindergarten, Learning Tree. There I got a salary, I think it was Rs 3000 a month. I put it in a bank…"

Shweta then went on to appreciate her daughter Navya for managing their finances and maintaining a Microsoft Excel spreadsheet. Shweta further added that she doesn’t manage her finances and never wants Navya to be like her. “Even now, in our house, Navya manages the money (daily expenses). Even I look at it (the family’s finances listed on Excel sheet)… my ignorance in all things finances has not come down to you (Navya)… it’s something about numbers, I just see them and I get nervous," Shweta shared.

Talking about her marriage life, Shweta tied the knot with the Escorts Group businessman Nikhil Nanda on February 16, 1997. Shweta and Nikhil are proud parents to two children- Navya and Agastya Nanda.

Meanwhile, Navya’s podcast began streaming on 24th September. It airs every Saturday on all major audio streaming platforms.

