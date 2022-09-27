Shweta Bachchan Says She is Not Daughter Navya Naveli Nanda's Best Friend

Navya Naveli Nanda has surprised everyone with her podcast series What the Hell Navya? The 31-minute episode that premiered on YouTube this week had Jaya Bachchan and Shweta Nanda Bachchan indulging in some insightful conversation. While the show has created quite a buzz among fans, it has also led to some secrets from the Bachchan household. Shweta, who is a writer and businessman and also a devout mother revealed during the course of the conversation that she is a parent first and that she is not her daughter’s best friend.

In an interview with the Times Of India, Navya Naveli Nanda got candid about her equation with her mother, Shweta Bachchan Nanda and grandmother, Jaya Bachchan. Talking about the same, Navya revealed that she shares a friendly bond with her doting mommy and granny. She shared, “More than being family, we are also very good friends. I think the way that we speak to each other keeps the chemistry going."

However, Shweta disagreed with her statement while emphasizing that she was a mother first. But the environment in the family is conducive and everyone gets a chance to express themselves and even disagree with each other. She stated, “A lot of times we don’t agree but at least we have a space in our family dynamic where everyone is given a mic, so to speak, where everyone’s opinion, whether it’s the eldest or the youngest, is heard out."

She also added, “I think that’s important. I think that’s especially important for women in India, in a family dynamic. We should start listening to what our daughters have to say as well, and not just listen to our elders. I hope our podcast is able to start some kind of conversation about this."

What The Hell Navya? will feature a new episode of the podcast every Saturday.

