Fashion designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla hosted a star-studded event on Friday night in Mumbai for the premiere of their fashion film Mera Noor Hai Mashhoor. The event was attended by many famous B-town names who put their best fashion foot forward. Shweta Bachchan has shared glimpses from the event on her Instagram handle. The Instagram album shared by Shweta shows herself along with the showstopper Abu Jani, along with other celebrities.

In the first picture shared by Shweta, Abu Jani stole the attention with his all-black outfit and statement neck pieces along with a classy face shield. In the second frame, veteran actress and mother Jaya Bachchan can be seen kissing Shweta’s cheeks. Jaya looked beautiful in a yellow ethnic ensemble and Shweta looked stunning in an off-white bodycon shimmery gown.

She also added a selfie with Neetu Kapoor in the album in which both can be seen smiling for the camera. In the last frame, Sandeep Kholsa can also be seen along with the divas.

“A night well spent- some friends, some family, some crazy fashion (my vintage Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla dress that I squeezed into) the show stopper was Mr J (Abu Jani), in all his jewels! And most importantly many kisses from my mama. Congratulations Abu and Sandy on the new drop! Love always," Shweta wrote in the caption of the post.

Reacting to the post, Abu Jani commented, “You are my rock star." And Sandeep Kholsa dropped multiple heart-eye emojis.

The starry event was also attended by Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, Huma Qureshi, Sonali Bendre with husband Goldie Behl, Sussanne Khan along with boyfriend Arslan Goni and Hardik Pandya’s wife Nataša Stanković. Irrfan Khan’s son and Qala fame Babil Khan was seen in his one-of-a-kind outfit for the day. Nita Ambani’s daughter-in-law-to-be Radhika Merchant also graced the occasion. Social media influencers including Uorfi Javed, Komal Pandey, Siddharth Batra and Kusha Kapila were also spotted at the event.

According to Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, Mera Noor Hai Mashhoor is an “ode to complete self-acceptance and is intended to create an experience where guilt and shame do not exist".

