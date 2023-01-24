Shweta Kawaatra Suffered Postpartum Depression During Long Work Gap, Says 'I Was Suicidal, Helpless...'

Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii is one of the most popular and highly successful shows in the Indian telly industry. The show made Sakshi Tanwar, Shweta Kawaatra, Kiran Karmarkar and other cast members, popular names in the telly industry. The show has a large fan following when it was aired and the show went on from 2000-2008. Shweta who essayed the role of Pallavi in the popular TV show, was last seen in the Akshay Kumar-starrer Ram Setu (2022). Before that, the actor did the fantasy show, Baal Veer, seven years ago. The actress had a long work gap, and when asked about the same, she linked it to postpartum depression. The actress revealed that it lasted for over five years.

The actor, who welcomed her daughter, Zahara Tabeetha, with her husband, actor Manav Gohil, in May 2012 revealed in an interview with Hindustan Times, “I was not just low, I had brain fog. I had panic attacks. I would be angry for no reason. I used to feel helpless and suicidal. It was a hopeless situation."

Advertisement

“I did Baal Veer because I had lost all confidence. In depression, you want to isolate yourself. You feel very conscious of yourself and underconfident. The makers were kind enough to support my timings. I did the show only to get my confidence back," she added.

The actress who has recovered from post-partum depression was asked which medium between TV and films interests her more, and the actor says she’s fine with either as long as it doesn’t get overwhelming: “It took me five years to breathe easy. My daughter is 10 now. So, I want to take care of her. I want to balance my work and family."

Recalling the strenuous routine TV demands, the actor adds, “I would love to do TV, but I won’t be able to balance work and home then. Thode demanding hours hote hain TV mein. I want work to be one part of my life. I want to enjoy life and work. OTT and films allow you to do that. I would love to do a TV show if someone says, ‘Yeh sirf 6 months ki series hai’. And, I am sure that day would also come."

Read all the Latest Movies News here