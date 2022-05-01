Shweta Tiwari Collaborates With Sourabh Raaj Jain for a Music Video, Details Inside

Television stars Shweta Tiwari and Sourabh Raaj Jain have flown off to Dubai to shoot for a music video, as reported by IANS. The Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress had shared the screen with Sourabh before in the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Talking about the music video, the Patiala Babes and Mahabharat actor said, “It’s an innocent story of love and I think for me the way he loves is a love rarely seen in this day and age. The definition of love and relationship has changed over time and the intricacies of it are beautifully going to be shown in this song."

Talking of his work experience with Shweta, the actor added that he is looking forward to working with her and with their recent web series, their camaraderie has only increased.

“The song itself is beautiful and the first time I heard it, I remember telling myself this one can be on repeat mode in my car. And that’s the kind of content I love being a part of, one that has a shelf life of a lifetime," added Sourabh.

Sourabh Raaj Jain made his debut with the television series Remix and has been a part of several popular shows like Mahabharat, Mahakali, and Chandrugupta Maurya among others. He has done reality shows such as Nach Baliye and Khatron Ke Khiladi last season.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shweta Tiwari last showcased her acting prowess in Zee5’s web series Show Stopper, alongside Saurabh Raaj Jain. The web series witnessed its release this year in February. Currently, she is shooting for a project with director Rohit Shetty, about which no details have been revealed yet. Shweta also participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 last year.

