Shweta Tiwari Continues Her Love Affair with Sarees, Spills Sass in Latest Post

Television actress Shweta Tiwari has been spilling sass this Thursday with her latest Instagram post. The 41-year-old actress shared a series of pictures from a recent photoshoot where the actress channeled her alluring style in a modern saree look.

The actress wore a peach shade organza saree which came with stunning embroidery. Shweta draped the fabric with a sleeveless blouse. The blouse featured an intricate floral work. The actress wore her hair in soft curls which she left open and wore neutral make-up. Shweta Presented her fashionable diva persona as she wrote in the caption, “If you have an opinion About my life, please raise your hand. Now put it over your mouth!”

Shweta’s recent Instagram post has been praised by fellow celebrities. Actress Delnaaz Irani commented with a series of red heart emoticons, while sports nutritionist Kinita Kadakia Patel wrote in the comments, “Hahahaha. And that's how you rock it.” Singer Aastha Gill complimented the sexy pictures shared by Shweta as she commented, “Maar hi daaloge (killer).”

Fans of the actress also expressed their awe in the comments section. One of the fans wrote, “Wow, that's a stunning look.” Some fans described her latest look as “smoking hot.”

This is not the first time Shweta has stunned her followers with a sexy saree style. Earlier in December, Shweta was seen posing in a bright yellow saree. The actress wore a brightly-hued Sunburst yellow tulle saree by Nitika Gujral. Shweta wore a matching yellow blouse which came with a plunging neckline and featured mirror-work and patra.

Shweta’s love affair with the fabric was accentuated by accessories like silver dangling earrings and dramatic eye makeup. The former Bigg Boss contestant shared the picture on Instagram where she described her look as “sunshine.” Shweta’s look was hyped by her daughter and model Palak Tiwari who commented, “Yes queen.”

