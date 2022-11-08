Shweta Tiwari In Black Satin Dress Makes Netizens Go Weak In Knees, Fans Call Her 'Female Anil Kapoor'

Shweta Tiwari is a timeless beauty. It is safe to say that the actress is ageing like fine wine. And, when dressed in a black satin dress, she has all spotlights fixed on her. On Tuesday, Shweta Tiwari shared a slew of pictures from a recent photoshoot. She slipped into a black satin dress, looking stunning as ever. The spaghetti sleeve number featured a thigh-high slit. Ditching the accessories, Shweta opted for a smokey eye and nude lip makeup along with wavy locks. Striking sensuous poses for the lenses, the diva has made us go weak in the knees. “The spot light,” read her caption.

Bigg Boss OTT fame Divya Agarwal has said it for all of us. For the pictures, Divya wrote, “Soooooo hotttttt,” Fans have already termed her “female Anil Kapoor'' in the comment section. “Tell me honestly what you are eating… kaunsi jadibuti mil gayi hai aapko (which herb are you eating),” one of the users asked. “Looking so beautiful,” another said. The post is replete with fire, red heart, and awestruck emojis.

Don’t disturb us, we are busy “catching a glimpse” of Shweta Tiwari in this ruffled purple dress. The full-sleeve shimmery number came with ruffled detailing at the end. To complement the plunging neckline, Shweta wore a shiny silver necklace. Nobody can dull Shweta Tiwari’s sparkle, and she can make all heads turn her way.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shweta Tiwari is currently seen on Zee TV's Main Hoon Aparajita. The show also stars Manav Gohil. Previously, the actress was seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Her jaw-dropping physical transformation impressed fans like nothing. She was among the Top 5 contestants on the show along with Arjun Bijlani, Divyanka Tripathi, Varun Sood and Vishal Aditya Singh.

