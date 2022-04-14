Shweta Tiwari Is In Complete Awe As She Poses With ‘Living Legends’ Zeenat Aman and Zarina Wahab

Television actress Shweta Tiwari recently had a fangirl moment as she got a chance to meet legendary Bollywood actresses Zeenat Aman and Zarina Wahab. While dropping an unforgettable picture with the veteran stars on her official Instagram account, Shweta called them “living legends". In the picture from their meeting, the actresses can be seen all smiles as they strike a pose for the camera together.

“Ahem…Ahem..Wear your glasses please. Their glow will blind you," Shweta wrote while sharing the pictures and dropped a sunny and star emoji. She also used the hashtags, “living legends, Zeenat Amanji, Zarina Wahab ji." The picture seems to be taken on a very bright and sunny day, as they are posing for the photograph while sitting amidst nature and in an outdoor sitting area. Needless to say, the three actresses are looking absolutely pretty and cheerful in the picture.

Advertisement

Shweta donned a sheer beige top with a blue and pink design. She completed her look with gold hoops and kept her straight hair open. On the other hand, Zeenat Aman looked gorgeous in her red floral print ensemble. The senior actor gave a touch of glam to her casual look as she sported big sunglasses and a pearl necklace. Meanwhile, Zarina Wahab looked magnificent and charismatic, as she donned a beautiful blue saree. The actress tied her hair in simple braids.

Fans were quick to flood the comments section with a handful of heart and heart-eye emoticons. One user wrote, “All three are gorgeous." Another user talked about Shweta having her fangirl moment, as he commented, “Lucky you."

On the work front, Shweta Tiwari last showcased her acting prowess in Zee5’s web series Show Stopper, alongside Saurabh Raaj Jain. The web series witnessed its release this year in February. Currently, she is shooting for a project with director Rohit Shetty, about which no details have been revealed yet. Shweta also participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 last year.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.