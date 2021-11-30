Shweta Tiwari, Mom of 2, Does Not Look Anywhere Close to Her Real Age and Instagram Approves it

Famous for her role as Prerna Sharma Bajaj in the tv soap opera Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress Shweta Tiwari is currently trying new social media trends while also interacting with her fans. Recently, the diva posted an Instagram reel where she is shown using a face recognition tool which guesses the age of the user.

The 41-year-old was in for a pleasant surprise when she saw that the software detected her age as 23 years old. Smiling at the results, Shweta shakes her head in disagreement. “You got me all wrong baby,” she said in the caption of the reel.

This video has drawn a lot of appreciation and positive comments from the users. The Comment section was flooded with heart and fire emojis. Actor Vishal Aditya Singh joked that Shweta is a Santoor mom, indicating that one cannot guess her age simply by her looks. Actresses Nikki Tamboli and Saumya Tandon also praised the diva with Saumya saying, “You look as hot as ever.”

A user even went on to call her “lady Anil Kapoor” for her age-defying looks. Another added that she is aging like fine wine. Several other users termed Shweta a “timeless beauty”, “hot” and “cute”.

Shweta has tried her hands at other viral trends as well. Recently, she shared a reel of her take on 'iPhone lockscreen’ challenge where she is hugging her son Reyansh and writing in the caption, “Happy Birthday to My Khushi ka katora”.

On work front, she will be next seen in web series Shukla V/S Tripathi in which she will be playing the role of a CBI officer. The series is expected to stream next year.

The popular diva also participated in reality stunt-based show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, and ended up at the fifth position.

