Shweta Tiwari on People Being Uncomfortable About Public Breastfeeding: 'Get Up And Go'

A lot has been said on public breastfeeding, with many raising their voice in support of it on social media, some are still hesitant to talk about it. Recently, on International Women’s Day, actress Shweta Tiwari, in a chat with Bollywood Bubble, addressed the public breastfeeding issue. Shweta stated that if anyone has a problem or gets uncomfortable, they can simply “get up and go". The actor said that she doesn’t know if it makes anyone else uncomfortable, but she isn’t doing anything wrong like snorting drugs, all she is doing is feeding her hungry child.

“If someone is getting uncomfortable, I’m sorry, get up and go," she says, adding that she personally enjoys breastfeeding. Shweta, who is a mother to a daughter and a son, shared that she was breastfeeding her son when he was three-and-a-half years old during the pandemic.

Advertisement

Shweta also questioned why airports don’t have breastfeeding areas, when they can have smoking spaces. She pointed out that while ladies’ washrooms have a diaper changing area, one won’t find them in men’s washrooms. “Do only women travel with children?" she asked.

From her personal life to her physical transformation, Shweta has encountered trolls and criticism at various points in her life, however, the actor claimed that she is unaffected by it. When asked about the last time she was affected by such nasty remarks, Shweta recalled an old incident when she had just started in the industry.

The actor shared that her mother had an evening job, so she used to get out by 3 pm and come home by 10 pm, following which the neighbours used to bad-mouth her. But the actor mentioned that her mother, as well as her father, were unaffected by it. It was only when she started working in gigs and advertisements, Shweta said that she used to come back home with lots of make-up, and people started to talk about her as well. That is when the actor decided that she is not going to listen to what people said and won’t get bothered by the unwanted criticism and remarks.

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.