Shweta Tiwari Reveals She Tells Her Daughter Palak To Not Get Married: 'I Do Not Belive In This Institution'

Whether it was her first wedding with Raja Chaudhary or her second with Abhinav Kohli, both marriages of Shweta Tiwari failed due to several reasons. Now, in a recent interview, the actress has said that she does not believe in the institution of marriage and revealed that she also told her daughter Palak Tiwari to not get married.

Talking about the same, Shweta told the Bombay Times that even though Palak is free to make her own decision, she does not want her to get married just because she is in a relationship. Shweta further added that she wants Palak to think about the decision of marrying somebody before taking the plunge. “I don’t believe in the institution of marriage. In fact, I even tell my daughter not to get married. It’s her life and I don’t dictate to her how to lead it, but I want her to think well before taking the plunge. Just because you are in a relationship, it doesn’t have to culminate into marriage," she said.

Shweta also explained that she wants her daughter to do what makes her happy rather than giving up to societal pressure. “Life mein shaadi karna bahut zaoori hai aur shaadi ke bina zindagi kaise chalegi yeh nahi hona chahiye. Having said that, not every marriage is bad. I have many friends who are happily married and I am happy for them. But I have also seen some of my friends stay in a compromised marriage, which isn’t healthy for them or their children. So, I want to tell my daughter to do what makes her happy, but don’t give into societal pressure," she added.

Talking about Palak Tiwari’s work front, she left everyone completely impressed after she made her debut with the Bijlee Bijlee song in which she shared the screen with Punjabi singer Hardy Sandhu. She will be next seen in Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan which also stars Shehnaaz Gill, Pooja Hegde and Jassie Gill among others.

