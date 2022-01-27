Shweta Tiwari's 'God's Measuring My Bra' Statement Lands Her in Big Trouble, MP Minister Orders Probe

Popular television actress Shweta Tiwari has courted controversy over a statement she made during the promotion of her upcoming web series. During the launch event of the web series, Shweta said, “Mere bra ki size Bhagwan le rahe hai (God is measuring my bra)." The actress was reportedly referring to her co-star Sourabh Raaj Jain, who is famous for playing the role of Lord Krishna in the TV series Mahabharata. Sourabh plays the role of a bra-fitter in the new web series. Although Shweta made the comment it in a lighter vein, it did not go down well with many.

The statement is now going viral and Shweta is in the eye of a storm. Following this, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra has sought a report from the Bhopal Police Commissioner on the entire matter.

The home minister condemned Shweta Tiwari’s statement. Speaking to the media, he said, “I have seen and heard Shweta Tiwari’s statement. I have instructed the Bhopal Police Commissioner to investigate and submit a report to me soon."

He also mentioned that after a report is submitted by the police, action will be taken against her.

Mishra said that the investigation will be carried out to understand on what basis Shweta Tiwari gave such a statement. What was her intention behind it? The home minister has made himself clear that within 24 hours, the Bhopal police commissioner will check the facts and submit a report to him.

Meanwhile, Shweta Tiwari, who is known for her glamorous style, is now going to appear in a new style in the web show, based on the fashion industry. She will be playing the lead role in the show, which also stars Sourabh Raaj Jain and Rohit Roy and has been shot in locations of Bhopal, reports say.

