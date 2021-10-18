"Shyam Singha Roy", South Actor Nani’s Next, a Christmas Gift to Cine-Lovers

Actor Nani has some extremely interesting movies lined up for release. He is currently working on one of the most anticipated Tollywood films, ‘Shyam Singha Roy’. Rahul Sankrityan is the director of the film with Sai Pallavi, Krithi Shetty and Madonna Sebastian working alongside Nani in it. The first look of the film has already been released and has received a good response. The release date of this film has been announced on Monday, which will be December 24.

It was earlier said that the movie will be released on OTT but it will now have a theatrical release in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.

Nani shared the information about the release date of the film on his Twitter handle. Sharing a new poster of the film, the actor wrote: “This Christmas Shyam will arrive where he belongs. To the big screen and your hearts."

In his tweet, Nani also mentioned that the film will be released in four languages. Actor Sai Pallavi, too, tweeted about the same. The backdrop of the film is in Kolkata and Nani will be seen in a double role. Rahul Ravindran, Murli Sharma and Abhinav Gomatam are also part of the film.

The project is being produced by Venkat S Boyanapalli under the banner of Niharika Entertainment. This project will be a period drama and Mickey J Meyer has composed the music for the film.

Besides, Nani also has “Ante Sundaraniki" and “Dasara" in store for the audience. Nani was last seen in “Tick Jagadish". Nani will also be producing the sequels to the successful Telugu films “Awe" and “HIT". Awe, Nani’s debut production, was very well received by the audience.

