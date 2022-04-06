Shyamala Lambasts Vijay TV For Partial Treatment To Her Show Kaatrukkenna Veli

The seventh edition of the Vijay television awards is all set to air soon. Amid this excitement, actor Shyamala has hit out at Vijay TV and accused the organisers of being biased.

Shyamala wrote that her experience at the Vijay awards was disappointing. The actor revealed that there was not even a single poster of her serial Kaatrukkenna Veli at the venue. According to Shyamala, Kaatrukkenna Veli didn’t win a single award.

Shyamala wrote that Kaatrukkenna Veli is a much better show than others on the channel. Despite that, the actor wrote that a much-prejudiced approach was adopted against her show. In her scathing criticism of Vijay TV, she said that their show Kaatrukkenna Veli was treated like a black sheep and not promoted fairly. Shyamala wrote that she was not bothered about the criticism she would receive for her post. According to the actor, their serial deserved some accolades.

Advertisement

She said that Vijay TV should put them in a prime time slot and see their performance.

At the awards, Shyamala was present with Jyothi Rai and Aarthi Ramkumar in the first picture. She can be seen with Pradeep Milroy in the second picture. The veteran actor was seen with chef Venkatesh Bhat and Dayana Innasimuthu in the third picture.

Shyamala was then seen striking a pose with Shilpa in the fourth snap. Shilpa looked drop-dead gorgeous in a purple ensemble. Shilpa also posed with Raveena Daha in the fifth picture.

Advertisement

In the serial Kaatrukkenna Veli, Shyamala enacts the role with negative shades. Kaartukkenna Veli revolves around the life of a woman who runs away from marriage to pursue her studies.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.