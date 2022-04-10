Siblings Day: Sara Ali Khan, Brother Ibrahim Indulge in Fun Banter As Mum Amrita Calls It ‘Nuisance’; Watch

Sara Ali Khan has always been in the limelight ever since her debut in the 2018 film Kedarnath. Not just her on-screen acting, but Sara Ali Khan has also impressed fans with her online persona on social media. The actress is quite active on her Instagram space and often treats fans to glimpses of her personal and professional life, while they swoon over her goofy, and fun-loving personality. And on the occasion of Siblings Day, the Love Aaj Kal actress treated her fans to a fun video featuring her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan whom she fondly calls ‘Iggy’and mom Amrita Singh as she smilingly calls their meaningless conversations ‘nuisance’.

The Atrangi Re actress hopped on to Instagram and shared an interesting video in which the duo is seen having a fun conversation with her brother. The video starts with Sara and Ibrahim as they get ready for a shoot, during which she asks, “Iggy, do you think we are similar?" He responds saying, “No, do you think we are?" Sara then passes a sweet smile. As the video progresses we see their mum Amrita Singh’s reaction as she smilingly teases saying, “What that nuisance is, What that denuding nuisance is?"

The frame then switches to Ibrahim sipping coffee and teasing Sara who is seen sipping a black coffee. Then Sara is seen taunting Ibrahim as he didn’t get ready for the shoot. She asks “Why are you not ready still? I’m always waiting for you." Next we see Sara and Ibrahim sitting on a couch and are asked, “who sings in the shower?" to which the actress replied saying, “I sing always and I’m outstanding." In the end, Sara sings “Chalo dildar chalo," post that Ibrahim gives feedback saying, “Pathetic! Zero on ten." The sweet video is a testimony to the sweet bond the duo share.

Taking to the captions, Sara wrote, “Happy Sibling’s Day Watch us laugh, sing and play I know I’m annoying by the way ♀️♀️But as Iggy Potter knows- that’s here to stay ."

As soon as the video hit the photo-sharing-platform, fans thronged the comment section with heart and fire emoticons.

Celebrity fashion designer Tanya Gharvi also commented writing, “My iggy potter he’s so cute @saraalikhan95."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi Re alongside Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. She now has Laxman Utekar’s untitled next with Vicky Kaushal, and Gaslight with Vikrant Massey.

