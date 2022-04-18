Siddarth Jadhav Shares This Heartwarming Post for Daughters Swara and Ira

Siddarth Jadhav has been in news recently for the film Lochya Zaala Re. While the film garnered mixed reviews, Siddarth’s performance was appreciated along with actors like Sayaji Shinde, Ankush Chaudhari and others. Besides being a brilliant actor, Siddarth is also a doting father to his two daughters. He expressed his love for them in an Instagram post shared two days ago.

Siddarth wrote that there are not one, but two reasons for living happily. Siddarth mentioned their names Swara and Ira and called them lifelines before ending the post. Siddarth’s adorable reaction to his daughters was followed by a slew of heartfelt reactions from his fans and some industry friends alike. Actor Shweta Gulati dropped an array of heart emoticons in the comment section. Many commented cutely and blessed them. In the pictures attached alongside the caption, Siddarth is having some fun time with his daughters. Ira posed happily with her soft toys.

A brilliant actor, doting father, equally talented comedian, words fail to describe Siddarth’s talents. Siddarth has gone a long way in the Hindi and Marathi film industry with his ability to gel in any role offered. Siddarth’s popularity can be gauged from fact that he was invited to Sunday’s award ceremony for Saam TV-Leading Icons Of Maharashtra. Siddarth was seen sharing the platform with tourism minister Aaditya Thackeray. The awards were organised for felicitating those who have been associated with any field and still contributed immensely to the pride and prosperity of Maharashtra.

Apart from Lochya Zaala Re, Siddarth has an array of films lined up. He will be seen in Cirkus, directed by Rohit Shetty. Siddarth will also be seen in Lagna Kallol directed by Mohammed S. Burmawala. He will also be showcasing his comic timing in Jaago Mohan Pyare directed by Priyadarshan Jadhav.

Besides these projects, he will be a part of Hawahawai (directed by Mahesh Tillekar) and Gandhi Talks (directed by Kishor Pandurang Belekar). Gandhi Talks is going to be a special film of Siddarth’s career being a silent feature movie.

