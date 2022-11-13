Siddhaanth Surryavanshi's Co-Star Neha Marda Reveals They Stopped Talking Over Minor Disagreement

Three days after television actor Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi passed away due to a heart attack, his Kyun Rishton Main Katti Batti co-star Neha Marda has revealed how the late actor was a fitness freak, who was always disciplined and lived a healthy lifestyle. Neha also shared that she used to take advice from Siddhaant regarding a healthy diet.

“I remember Siddhaanth as extremely disciplined, healthy and a fitness enthusiast. He would never eat anything wrong and even at parties, I had never seen him drinking. He was such a fitness freak that we used to take advice from him on what to eat and what not to, when we wanted to lose weight. My husband and Siddhaanth became good friends and the four of us, including his wife Alesia (Raut), used to party a lot together at my home in Mumbai," she told E-Times.

The Balika Vadhu actress also recalled how she stopped talking to the late actor over a petty disagreement. Neha added that she regrets not talking to Siddhaanth and told the entertainment portal, “I am feeling so bad that after we had a disagreement over something, we stopped talking to each other. From being close family friends, we became just co-actors. Now I regret not calling him. Had I made that call, we would have been friends again. I just can’t believe that he is gone."

Meanwhile, recently, Siddhaanth’s Kkusum co-star and good friend Nausheen Ali Dardar also recalled how the two chatted just a couple of weeks ago. “I knew Siddhaanth very well, right from the days of ‘Kkusum’. We were in touch, even on social media. We chatted just 2 weeks ago. He was a very clean guy who took a lot of care about what to eat and when to sleep," she told E-Times.

Siddhaanth Vir Surryavansh passed away on November 11 while he was working out in the gym. He is survived by his wife, former model Alesia Raut and two children.

