Home » News » Movies » Siddhaanth Surryavanshi's Friend Rajev Paul Responds to Vivek Agnihotri’s ‘Hyper-Gymming’ Comment

Siddhaanth Surryavanshi's Friend Rajev Paul Responds to Vivek Agnihotri’s ‘Hyper-Gymming’ Comment

Responding to Vivek Agnihotri's 'hyper-gymming' comment, Rajev Paul said that he doesn't know how well the director knew the late actor Siddhaanth Surryavanshi.

Advertisement

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Srijita Sen

News18.com

Last Updated: November 13, 2022, 17:09 IST

Mumbai, India

Popular television actor Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi passed away on Friday
Popular television actor Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi passed away on Friday

Actor Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi passed away on Friday, leaving the film industry in shock. Following his death, his industry friends and fans took to social media to offer their condolences. He was working out in the gym when he collapsed. The actor was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. His close friend Rajev Paul, in an interview, opened up about his death and addressed the speculations around the same. The Sasural Simar ka actor drew comparisons with Sidharth Shukla’s death last year and said that every time he opens the internet, he sees speculating and the same thing happened with Shukla as well.

He told Hindustan Times, “Let me tell you, there’s no foul play. Every time I open the internet, I see people speculating, same happened with Sidharth Shukla. That was unfair to the families. Anand (Siddhaanth) was my family. I know him more than anybody else." The actor also responded to filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri’s tweet on ‘hyper-gymming.’ After Siddhaanth’s death, Agnihotri took to Twitter to write, “This so tragic & sad. The mad rush to build aggressive body, without any medical advise is so dangerous. Hyper-Gymming is a relatively new phenomenon which got mad impetus due to Instagram. It needs to be regulated for sure. Society needs to rethink…"

Advertisement

Rajev said, “He (Siddhaanth) was fitter than all of us put together. He has told half the industry what to eat, what not to eat. I saw Vivek’s tweet, and I don’t know how well he knew him. Anand was genuinely very careful of his diet. There was no foul play in his death, and I can speak officially on his behalf as I was close to everyone in his family. His daughter is my god child. Maybe it was just his time."

Rajev also shared a heart-wrenching post on social media after his actor friend’s death.

Advertisement
RELATED NEWS

Siddhaanth Vir Surryavansh, born Anand Suryavanshi, is survived by his wife, former model Alesia Raut and two children. He had a daughter with his ex-wife, Ira, and was also a father to Alesia’s son from her first marriage.

Read all the Latest Movies News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Entertainment BureauEntertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- b...Read More

first published: November 13, 2022, 17:09 IST
last updated: November 13, 2022, 17:09 IST

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+16PHOTOS

Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Esha Gupta, Varun Dhawan, Ananya Panday Among Celebrities Spotted Out And About

+10PHOTOS

Nora Fatehi, Deepika Padukone, Kiara Advani, Radhika Apte, Kriti Sanon Among Best Dressed Celebrities This Week