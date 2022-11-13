Siddhaanth Surryavanshi's Wife Alesia Raut Drops Throwback Picture, Says 'I Love You'

Three days after television actor Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi passed away due to a heart attack, his wife Alesia Raut took to social media on Sunday to drop a throwback picture. Alesia shared their first-ever photo together and revealed that it was clicked in February 2017. In the caption of her post, Alesia penned down an emotional note and expressed her love for her late husband.

Siddhaanth wife talked about their little moments together and revealed how the late actor always wanted to see her smile. She also recalled how Siddhaanth used to remind her to eat on time and called him a man who ‘held her hand without any fear’. “I love you and always will love you till I am alive @_siddhaanth_. -24th Feb 2017 our 1st picture together . From this day onwards you always wanted to see me smile, love life, enjoy life, try new things, try and push my limits. You were always making and reminding me to eat on time (now) You were the only man who held my hand without fear and ready to always stand for me, I became a baby with you," she wrote.

Alesia also mentioned how she will deeply miss Siddhaanth’s caring nature and added that she continues to love him a lot. “Always craving for your attention. Your smile, love in your eyes for all, caring nature will be missed by me, mark, Diza by all. Loving son Loving brother Loving father to your kids Loving husband Loving friend I know you will be always guiding me as an angel You are in an happy n peaceful place. Love you love you love you and will always do , as you showed me true meaning of love," she added.

Siddhaanth Vir Surryavansh passed away on November 11 while he was working out in the gym. He is survived by his wife, former model Alesia Raut and two children.

