Siddhaanth Suryavanshi's Kkusum Co-star Nausheen Ali Dardar Says She Chatted With Him 2 Weeks Before His Death

Actor Siddhaanth Suryavanshi passed away after suffering a heart attack on Friday. His Kkusum co-star and good friend Nausheen Ali Dardar said in a recent interview that they chatted just two weeks ago. The late actor started his career in 2001 with Kkusum. He is also known for shows like Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti, and Ziddi Dil Maane Na.

Talking to ETimes TV, Nausheen Ali Sardar said, “Deaths due to heart attacks have increased nearly fivefold in the last few years. Is it really the workout that should be blamed? Or, are these the after-effects of the COVID strain?" She continued, “I knew Siddhaanth very well, right from the days of ‘Kkusum’. We were in touch, even on social media. We chatted just 2 weeks ago. He was a very clean guy who took a lot of care about what to eat and when to sleep. I am shocked that he’s gone. Imagine the pain his wife Alesia must be going through and my heart goes out to his kids. I really have nothing more to say."

After his demise, the actress also shared a group photo offering condolences. She wrote, “Rest in peace Andy💔Prayers and Strength to Family 🙏#Gonetoosoon 🖤"

Siddhaanth was 46 at the time of his demise. On Saturday, Siddhaanth’s last rights were performed in Mumbai by his daughter Diza. The late actor’s wife, Alesia Raut was also seen with step-daughter Diza at the funeral. The model and daughter were seen breaking down in tears as they performed the rituals. Actors and celebs like Rohit Verma, Aarti Singh and more were seen at Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi’s funeral.

Siddhaanth Vir Surryavansh, born Anand Suryavanshi, is survived by his wife, former model Alesia Raut and two children. He had a daughter with his ex-wife, Ira, and was also a father to Alesia’s son from her first marriage.

