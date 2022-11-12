Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi, A Loving Husband And A Doting Father

The heart wrenching news of Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi’s death at the age of 46 has sent shock waves across the country. The popular television actor, who had become a household name by appearing in shows like Kkusum and Kasautii Zindagi Kay, passed away on Friday, November 11, after suffering a cardiac arrest while working out at the gym. Siddhaanth has been survived by his wife, Alesia Raut, and two children, Diza and Mark.

The late actor got married to Alesia, his second wife, in Mumbai on November 24, 2017, after parting ways with his first wife, Ira Chaudhary, in 2015. Siddhaanth and Ira have a daughter together, Diza Surryavanshi. Alesia, on the other hand, has a son, Mark, with her first husband, Alexander Yanovskiy, who is a Russian economist.

Advertisement

After their marriage in 2017, Siddhaanth and Alesia moved together with their children. The late Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti star was a loving husband and a doting father. And, his Instagram feed is a testament to the same. Siddhaanth often shelled out major couple goals by sharing mushy pictures with his model wife on the photo-sharing platform.

Advertisement

On Alesia Raut’s 40th birthday last year, Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi gave fans a glimpse into her intimate birthday celebration. The couple was all smiles in the streak of pictures shared by Siddhaanth on Instagram. “Happy 40th Luv @allylovesgym #happybirthday #40th #blessed," read his heartfelt birthday wish for Alesia.

Take a look at some more throwback pictures of Siddhaanth and Alesia below:

Siddhaanth and Alesia had reportedly met through a common friend and instantly hit it off with each other. The love birds tied the knot in a Hindu wedding ceremony at the Sri Sri Radha Rasbihari Ji temple, also popularly known as Iskcon temple, in Juhu, Mumbai. The wedding was an intimate affair, which marked the presence of their family members and close friends only.

Read all the Latest Movies News here