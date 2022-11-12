Home » News » Movies » Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi Funeral: Daughter Diza Performs Last Rites, Bids Tearful Goodbye

Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi Funeral: Daughter Diza Performs Last Rites, Bids Tearful Goodbye

Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi's last rights were performed by his daughter Diza on Saturday. Alesia Raut also bid the late actor a tearful goodbye.

Advertisement

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Bhawna Arya

News18.com

Last Updated: November 12, 2022, 17:51 IST

Mumbai, India

Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi’s daughter Diza performed his last rights in the presence of his wife, model Alesia Raut.
Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi’s daughter Diza performed his last rights in the presence of his wife, model Alesia Raut.

TV actor Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi’s unfortunate demise left everyone shocked. He had suffered a heart attack at a gym in Mumbai. He was 46. known for acting in shows like Kkusum, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti, and Ziddi Dil Maane Na, who died on Friday. A day after his demise, Siddhaanth’s last rights were performed in Mumbai by his daughter Diza. The late actor’s wife, Alesia Raut was also seen with step-daughter Diza at the funeral. The model and daughter were seen breaking down in tears as they performed the rituals.

Bollywood paparazzi Viral Bhayani posted glimpses from the late actor’s last rites.

Advertisement

Actors and celebs like Rohit Verma, Aarti Singh and more were seen at Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi’s funeral. Earlier, speaking about Siddhaanth’s death, his close friend, actor Simple Kaul, who shared screen space with him in Ziddi Dil Maane Na, had said it was ‘unbelievable’.

RELATED NEWS

She told Hindustan Times in an interview, “He was in the gym and was working out. (Before that) He was feeling unwell and told (one of his friends) that ‘I don’t want to work out’; but he pushed himself. He spoke to the instructor as well, and the instructor told him to go easy. He was doing bench press and he collapsed. They took his body to Kokila (Ben hospital) and tried reviving him for 45 minutes. They couldn’t revive." She added it was important for people to listen to their body.

Siddhaanth Vir Surryavansh is survived by his wife, former model Alesia Raut and two children – he had a daughter with his ex-wife, Ira, and was also a father to Alesia’s son from her first marriage. “Alesia was very much in pain. She was inside (the whole time), his daughter rushed back from Pune. I didn’t have the courage to see him, so I didn’t go inside. It’s difficult to see your friend like that. Whoever went inside they came out crying," Simple told HT.

Advertisement

Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi is known for acting in shows like Kkusum, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti, and Ziddi Dil Maane Na and many more.

Read all the Latest Movies News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Entertainment BureauEntertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- b...Read More

first published: November 12, 2022, 17:51 IST
last updated: November 12, 2022, 17:51 IST

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Deepika Padukone Slays It In Style In Red Pantsuit, Check Out The Diva's Hottest Red Carpet Moments From This Year

+10PHOTOS

Rakul Preet Singh Looks Uber Chic In Oversized Striped Pantsuit, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures