Who is Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi - TV Actor Died At Age of 46?

Actor Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi, who was recently seen in Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti, passed away today while working out. The actor, who also goes by Anand Suryavanshi, collapsed at the gym and was rushed to the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai, ANI reported. A case is yet to be registered but the legal process has begun, the agency added. He is survived by his wife and supermodel Alesia Raut and their two children.

Siddhaanth is known for many iconic roles in TV serials. He began his career as a model. His stint in TV serials was flagged off with a debut in Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms’ produced serial Kkusum. He went on to perform in other TV serials, most prominently, Wasir, Krishna Arjun, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Control Room, and Kya Dill Mein Hai.

The actor was recently spotted in Kyu Rishton Mein Katti Batti. His last TV appearance was as Major Param Shergill in Ziddi Dil Maane Na. He has been a part of projects that involved famous celebrities like Jennifer Winget, Shweta Tiwari, Ronit Roy, and Aditya Deshmukh.

Siddhaanth was married to Ira, who had been creatively involved with Star India, for a period of 15 years before getting divorced. Siddhaanth had clarified in an interview that the couple had mutually decided to file for a divorce. He had also dispelled rumours of his marriage ending because of his affair with co-actor Priya Bhatija. He had a daughter, Diza, from his first marriage.

The actor married supermodel Alesia Raut in 2017, two years after his divorce from Ira. Alesia is a popular name in the modelling industry and was a single mother to her son, Mark, before marrying Siddhaanth. Reports suggested that TV actor Jaswir Kaur had played cupid in getting Siddhaanth and Alesia together. In addition, his family also features his two pet dogs with whom he often posted pictures on his social media accounts.

