Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi's Daughter Diza Pens Emotional Note, Says 'Know I Will Need You...'

The news of television actor Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi’s demise left his fans and industry colleagues in complete shock. The actor collapsed due to a cardiac arrest at the gym and was rushed to the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai. Although the doctors tried to revive him, unfortunately, he could not be saved. To pay tribute to her loving father, Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi’s daughter Diza penned a heartfelt note and remembered her “best friends."

“It still hasn’t sunk in and I still don’t know how to react. I don't want to make this about me but my entire being has gone so numb. I was so over possessive and protective of you, the last video of this post is me in my truest self keeping your own mother away from you because no one can touch my papa he is only mine, “Diza Surryavanshi poured her heart out in a post alongside several throwback pictures. Calling him her “best friend," Diza shared that her late father heard all her problems and even advised her in matters concerning boys and constantly kept telling her that she was his pride.

Advertisement

Diza added in her post that her father made her feel that she was capable to do anything and everything in life. She promised to continue working hard and make him proud one day. “In almost every conversation of ours you have never once forgotten to tell me how high your head is with pride and happiness no matter what I do, small or big, and I know in my greater achievements even though you are physically not present you will still be smiling and saying “meri gundi raani kitni badi hogayi papu ka heart is filled with pride I love u my guggli". You have given me so many nicknames that used to embarrass me but right now, I'd want nothing more than to hear you call me them again,” her caption further read.

“I love you appa, my fatty, my oldie who was too overconfident and said ‘I’m the father who even at 60 will be rockin and smokin hot," Diza concluded the post by telling her late father how much she misses him.

Advertisement

Check the post here:

Diza is Siddhaanth’s daughter with his first wife Ira, whom he married in 2001, for a period of 15 years before getting divorced. Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi made a mark in the television industry with his performance in TV serials like Wasir, Krishna Arjun, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Control Room, and Kya Dill Mein Hai. He was last seen in Ziddi Dil Maane Na.

Read all the Latest Movies News here