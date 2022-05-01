Siddhant Chaturvedi Blows His Birthday Cake Candles With a Chewing Gum In His Mouth; Watch Video

Siddhant Chaturvedi recently celebrated his 29th birthday and seems like his friends made sure to make his special day memorable. In a video that is now being circulated on social media, the Gehraiyaan star can be seen partying on his birthday along with his pals including the actress Ananya Panday.

The video begins with Siddhant entering a room decorated with blue and silver balloons as his friends cheer for him. He then looks at the arrangement with a broad smile on his face and hugs Ananya Panday. In the clip, Siddhant can also be seen blowing the candles on his cake when he mistakenly spits out the chewing gum from his mouth. The video also shares a glimpse of how Siddhant’s friends gave him birthday bombs by first lifting him and then kicking him. It ends with a picture in which Siddhant can be seen sitting right in front of a balloon that reads 29 - the actor’s age.

Watch Siddhant Chaturvedi’s birthday bash video here:

The video was shared on social media by musician DAWgeek. Later, Siddhant Chaturvedi also reacted to it and dropped a laughing and a red heart emoji in the comment section.

Earlier, Ananya Pandey also took to her Instagram stories and dropped a picture to send birthday wishes to Gehraiyaan co-star Siddhant Chaturvedi. She shared a selfie in which the two actors looked adorable. Ananya referred to Siddhant as ‘Idli’ and wrote, “Happy birthday idli!!! See we can be sweet once in a while. @siddhantchaturvedi."

On the work front, Siddhant Chaturvedi was last seen in Shakun Batra’s Gehraiyaan Ananya Panday, Deepika Padukone and Dhairya Karwa. The actor will be next seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, along with Ananya and Adarsh Gourav. The upcoming movie is directed and produced by Zoya Akhtar. The film was announced in September 2021 and will feature the trio as three best friends who share an apartment.

