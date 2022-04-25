Siddhant Chaturvedi Goes Shirtless in Hot Instagram Pic; Rumoured GF Navya Naveli Nanda Reacts

Bollywood actor Siddhant Chaturvedi and Navya Naveli Nanda have sparked dating rumours. Siddhant on Sunday treated his fans on Instagram with a bare-chested selfie which he shared along with a small poem. His post garnered a reaction from Navya. In the photo, a shirtless Siddhant is seen taking a mirror selfie. His messy hair and silver chain complement his overall look. He captioned the post, ‘Aaj zada, kal hum kam the… Maine tumhe tab dekha tha, jab mujhe koi nahi dekhta tha, Aaj tum ho, aur main bhi yahan, Aur ye nazrein hum pe, Aaj zada, Kal kam the… SiddyChats/S/#MyNotes."

Although Navya refrained from commenting on the post, she gave a big thumbs-up to Siddhant’s pic by clicking ‘like’ on the post. A fan, meanwhile, compared Siddhant to Shawn Mendes, while others dropped a series of fire and heart emojis.

Advertisement

Recently, Navya and Siddhant had fans thinking that they were dating after Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter dropped a comment on his Instagram post. The Gully Boy star shared a picture from his recent vacation. In the picture, Siddhant was seen sitting on a bench at a hilltop. With the golden hour in sight and the sun shining in the background, Siddhant seemed to be enjoying the moment. Reacting to Siddhant’s latest Instagram post, Navya commented with the sun emoji. Navya’s comment on Siddhant’s post prompted fans to speculate if the two were dating. As one of the fans replied to Navya’s comment, “We know you two are dating." Another fan commented, “caught red-handed."

Siddhant was last seen in Shakun Batra’s directorial Gehraiyaan, which also starred Navya’s close friend Ananya Panday. Meanwhile, Navya, who is the founder of the nonprofit organisation Project Naveli, and co-founder of women’s health company, Aaara Health, attended Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor last week. Navya’s paternal grandmother is Ranbir Kapoor’s aunt.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.