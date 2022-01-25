Siddhant Chaturvedi: I was Blown Away by the Script of Gehraaiyaan, Never Seen Anything Like This

After making an impressive debut in Gully Boy, Siddhant Chaturvedi was recently seen in Buntu Aur Babli 2. The actor is now awaiting the release of Gehraaiyaan which will stream on Amazon Prime Video from February 11. The film also features Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa. The makers recently unviled the trailer and the film deals with modern-day relationships and the idea of infidelity.

Talking about his collaboration with director Shakun Batra, Siddhant says, “It has been two years since we started working on this film. I remember the first time I met Shakun Batra at Karan’s (Johar) place. When he narrated the script, I was blown away. I said yes right there."

The actor, however, wasn’t sure how he would shape his character. “The only thing I did not know was how I would do it. I could understand the world, the vision, but I did not know how to go about it because we haven’t seen anything like this before. There was no reference point for this. I think that’s when I knew I had to do it because it really excites me to choose things that are very, very scary. And this was one of them. It became a wonderful journey and I did not realise that, you know, it was actually that tough because it was Shakun who made us feel comfortable," he says.

Siddhant also shared his working experience with his co-actors. “Deepika, Ananya, and Dhairya, became like a family. We bonded so well, and over a period of two years, I think we have been just going back and forth, trying to kind of hit the right mark. There was a lot of reading. Like, initially it was supposed to be around four to five months, but then because of the pandemic, we got more prep time and more time with each other on Zoom calls," he says.

