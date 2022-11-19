Siddhant Chaturvedi Meets 'Master' Rishab Shetty After Watching Kantara, Says 'I Was Blown Away'

Bollywood actor Siddhant Chaturvedi shared a late appreciation post for Kantara after watching Kantara last night. The actor called film’s director and actor Rishab Shetty a ‘master’ and penned a heartfelt note thanking him ‘for this inspiring piece of cinema.’

The Gehraiyaan actor took to Instagram and posted a clip of his meet with Rishab Shetty as he spoke with the actor. Siddhant also penned a note that summarised his emotions after watching the film. He wrote, “This is a very late appreciation post for “Kantara".

I watched it last night and was blown away. @rishabshettyofficial you are a master - ಈ ಮೇರುಕೃತಿ!."

He added,"The deeply rooted cultural essence of the film moved me and will stay with me forever. Thank you for this inspiring piece of cinema.Nimage thumbaa dhanyavaadhagalu 🙏."

Check out his post here:

Soon after the video was shared, scores of fans chimed into the comments section to praise the film. One fan commented, “Literally one of the most powerful display of storytelling and character !!❤️," another added, “Feel of kantara climax can’t be describe in words."

A third fan wrote, “Much lv to uu Sid ..#Frm whole Kannadiga family 😍."

Of late, rumours surrounding its OTT release date have been grabbing headlines. It was earlier reported that the film would premiere on Amazon Prime Video on November 4. However, it was delayed. Later, it was said that the film would be available for streaming from November 18. But it was again postponed. According to Economic Times, Kantara is now likely to premiere next week, on Amazon Prime Video. If the media report is anything to go by, the film will release on November 24. However, an official announcement from the makers is awaited.

Produced on a small budget by Hombale Films, Kantara marks the latest cinematic phenomenon to have come out of the Kannada film industry.

Alongside Rishab Shetty, Kantara’s cast also boasts of Kishore, Sapthami Gowda, Achyuth Kumar and Pramod Shetty in prominent roles. The film’s cinematography has been done by Arvind S Kashyap while B Ajaneesh Loknath has scored its rip-roaring music. Its plot, which plays out in three different timelines, highlights the theme of man versus nature.

The movie, which was released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam on October 14, has been getting appreciation from all quarters. Several celebrities including Prabhas, Dhanush, Anushka Shetty, and Shilpa Shetty have heaped praise on the film.

