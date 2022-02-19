Siddhant Needed Ranveer Singh's 'Permission' to Kiss Deepika Padukone in Gehraiyaan? Actor Reacts

Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi spoke about shooting intimate scenes with Deepika Padukone for Shakun Batra’s latest film ‘Gehraiyaan’, explaining they would have been difficult if it was not for the director making him and the rest of the cast feel safe and secure. Siddhant also reacted to comments suggesting that he and Deepika needed her husband Ranveer Singh’s permission to do those intimate scenes.

Talking to Bollywood Bubble about whether those comments angered him, Siddhant said, “It doesn’t actually, because we are professionals, we know our equation. I remember when we were shooting for this film, Ranveer had come to Goa for a few days. We chilled, we partied. In fact, when I signed the film, he was the first person I called and he was really happy. He has just been showering me with love since Gully Boy and he is my mentor in life, so it was absolutely fine. Deepika is a professional. When people say these things, kya kar sakte hai (what can one do)? Hum toh apna kaam kar rahe hai (We are just doing our job)."

Siddhant, however, said that it took him a lot of time to go about those scenes. “I think we did it in the most elegant way with an intimacy director Dar (Gai) coming on board. It took a little time for me as well to ease into it but it was very important because it was not supposed to be for shock value. It was a part of the film. Now that you have watched the film, you know that it’s not forced or anything. It’s there because it’s part of the story," he said.

Gehraiyaan revolves around Deepika Padukone’s Alisha, a woman whose six-year-old relationship has grown monotonous. She has an affair with her cousin Tia’s (Ananya Panday) fiance Zain, played by Siddhant Chaturvedi.

