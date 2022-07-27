Siddhant Chaturvedi on Working With Katrina Kaif in Phone Bhoot: She's a Bro, She Gets All the Jokes

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif has a series of interesting films lined up, one of them being Phone Bhoot, where she will be seen with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. The horror comedy will hit the silver screens on November 4 this year. Now, in a recent interview, the Gully Boy actor opened up about his co-star and his working experience with Katrina. Talking to an entertainment portal, as reported via India Today, Siddhant said, “It was fun, she’s a bro! She gets all the jokes and humour. She is very chilled. And got to learn a lot from her. Had a very good experience."

Meanwhile, on Katrina’s birthday this month, the makers of Phone Bhoot dropped a BTS video sending wishes to the actress. In the video, Katrina Kaif aka Katie Kay can be seen learning how to rap from Siddhant. Ishaan Khatter can also be spotted in the video. The three can also be seen practicing their ‘vibe hai’ rap inside a car too.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Siddhant Chaturvedi wrote, “Vibe Hai Vibe Hai! Harrrrrrrd! Give it up for the birthday girl! Katie-Kay! @katrinakaif" along with a red heart emoji. Directed by Gurmmeet Singh and written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath, Phone Bhoot is produced by Excel Entertainment, headed by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar.

Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif will also be seen in Tiger 3 with Salman Khan. Apart from Tiger 3 and Phone Bhoot, the actress also has Merry Christmas in the pipeline. In this film, she will be paired opposite Vijay Sethupathi.

Siddhant, on the other hand, will be seen in Yudhra. He will also be seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan where he will be paired opposite Ananya Panday once again after Gehraiyaan.

