Siddhant Chaturvedi Says He Dogded Talking About Gehraiyaan With His Dad: 'Lihaaz, Daayre Kuch Hote Hain'

Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi is making his mark in the film industry by picking incredible roles and delivering impressive performances. From Gully Boy to Gehraiyaan, the actor is climbing the ladder of success one movie at a time. Recently, in a chat show, Siddhant has opened up about his latest release and revealed that he hasn’t talked to his father ever since they saw Gehraiyaan together.

Appearing on Social Media Star with Janice, the Gully Boy actor said that he went to watch the film with his mother and father. He then disclosed that his father wanted to have a chat with him after coming back home but he ignored it and went to sleep.

“Mere papa aae room mein aur kaha ki mein baat krna chah raha hun. Meine kaha nahi, nahi, main sone ja raha hun (My dad said, I want to talk to you. I said ‘no, no, I am going to sleep)," he recalled. After laughing out loudly, he continued, “Ye koi baat hai baap bete ke beech mein karne waali. Aajtak meine baat nahi kari hai.(Is this a subject of conversation between a father and a son? I haven’t spoken to him till date)."

When asked about the reason of avoiding the conversation, Siddhant said and we quote, “Are kuch hai matlab lihaaz kuch hota hai na, kuch daayre hote hain matlab (There are some things like respect and boundaries). Being an actor, you have to do all kinds of roles."

In the film, Siddhant had some intimate scenes with his co-star Deepika Padukone that might be the reason for his embarrassment in front of his parents.

Siddhant also talked about the meme fest that took the internet by storm after the film premiered on the OTT platform. He revealed that he has a social media group with Gehraiyaan co-stars Ananya Pandey, Dhairya Karwa and Deepika on which they used to share memes and laugh. Instead of getting affected by them, they were happy that at least people are talking about the film.

For the unversed, Gehraiyaan was released on February 25 on Amazon Prime. The movie was received with mixed reactions from critics and audiences. Siddhant is now all set to star next in a horror-comedy titled Phone Bhoot alongside Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter.

