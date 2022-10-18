Siddhant Chaturvedi Says Yudhra 'Pushes Boundary In Action' and 'Serve Something New'

Siddhant Chaturvedi’s most awaited horror comedy Phone Bhoot is just around the corner. Besides this, the Gully Boy actor has some other interesting projects lined up as well including Kho Gaye Hum Kahan and Yudhra. While the young actor has already proven his mettle in Gehraiyan, in a recent interview, Siddhant got candid about the other two films and shared how they mark an important milestone in his career.

In this regard, Siddhant Chaturvedi talked about the process of his script section and added that he always looks for something which brings something new. “When I sign a film I always look for something new. For me, it’s tough to do things which I have already seen and have been a huge fan of, because I have seen all these legends do it so well. I feel I won’t even be able to match up to that," he said as quoted by Bollywood Hungama.

“If I call my mom on FaceTime I would only see her forehead and the fan, but that won’t happen with our kids or that didn’t happen with their parents because it was still similar. But in the last ten years, there is something which has happened, which has just opened the world in a way where we all are very close, and connected socially. So I want to talk about my generation, maybe grow that, and someday that will be the mass (content)," the Gully Boy actor added.

Chaturvedi also mentioned that Yudhra ‘pushes the boundary in action’ and said, “Yea, I mean that’s what, and even Yudhra the action film which I am doing. Even that is pushing the boundary in action. So I am trying to always go for it."

Directed by Ravi Udaywar, Yudhra is touted to be an action-packed ride with romance and drama involved. The film would also feature Malavika Mohanan. Meanwhile, Arjun Varain Singh’s Kho Gaye Hum Kahan would see the actor opposite Ananya Panday. It would be a digital age story of three friends living in Mumbai.

